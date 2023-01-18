Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.63). 175,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 415,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KAPE. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($5.00) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.65.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.