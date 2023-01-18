KB Home Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Saturday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

NYSE KBH opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in KB Home by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

