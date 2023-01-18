KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; and mobile services under the au brand.

