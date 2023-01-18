Kellogg (NYSE:K) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Head-To-Head Review

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kellogg has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kellogg and Forafric Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg 4 4 1 0 1.67 Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Kellogg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

This table compares Kellogg and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg 10.01% 31.96% 7.61% Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kellogg and Forafric Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg $14.18 billion 1.68 $1.49 billion $4.34 16.06 Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

