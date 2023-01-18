Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 134,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 153,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.31.

About Kendrick Resources



Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. Its projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Further Reading

