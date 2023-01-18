Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in December

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $129.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €118.00 ($128.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($139.13) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €125.00 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.