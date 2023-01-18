Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $199.58 Average PT from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

