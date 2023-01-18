Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Critical Comparison

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.35 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.95 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

This table compares Kidpik and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidpik presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 600.07%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.46%. Given Kidpik’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Kidpik on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

