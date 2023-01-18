Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,717,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

