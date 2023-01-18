Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 1,157.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 933,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 79,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 427,698 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KAII opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

