KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several brokerages have commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Down 2.6 %

KNYJY opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.69. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.