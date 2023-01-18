KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.77. KVH Industries shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 18,681 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
KVH Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.
Institutional Trading of KVH Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
