L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Sunday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.07.

NYSE:LHX opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $193.87 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

