Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $25,593.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

