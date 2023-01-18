Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading Down 0.5%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.30. 3,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 76.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

