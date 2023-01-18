lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Trading 5.7% Higher

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 26.10 and last traded at 26.10. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on lastminute.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a CHF 30 price target for the company.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

About lastminute.com

(Get Rating)

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, Media, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.