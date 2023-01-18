Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 397 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.