Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.46.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

