Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYSFY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 40.00 to 44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

See Also

