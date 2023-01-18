Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.41. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,553,273 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

