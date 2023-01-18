Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.41. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,553,273 shares trading hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
