Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.