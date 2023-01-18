Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 52,220 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.74 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.