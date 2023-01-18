Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Trading Down 7.1%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Live Current Media Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

