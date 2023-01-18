London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,468 ($115.53).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($97.62) to GBX 7,700 ($93.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($118.36) to GBX 9,940 ($121.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($122.03) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.26) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($128.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,460 ($91.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,620.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,762.23. The company has a market capitalization of £41.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4,440.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($105.09).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

