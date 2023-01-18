LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Trading Up 207.7%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was up 207.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of LSL Property Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

