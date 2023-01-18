Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,601 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 3,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

