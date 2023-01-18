M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Matthew Coulson Sells 2,557 Shares of Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.42), for a total value of £21,836.78 ($26,646.47).

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 850 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of £460.89 million and a P/E ratio of 555.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.79. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 759.70 ($9.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.30).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

