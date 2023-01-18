M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Matthew Coulson Sells 2,557 Shares of Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.42), for a total value of £21,836.78 ($26,646.47).
M.P. Evans Group Price Performance
M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 850 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of £460.89 million and a P/E ratio of 555.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.79. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 759.70 ($9.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.30).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
