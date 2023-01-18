Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

