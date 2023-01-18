MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 64,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 86.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

