Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) vs. AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Financial Contrast

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AAC Technologies and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.74 billion 1.10 $204.02 million $0.10 25.10 Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.53 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares AAC Technologies and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 4.04% 5.03% 2.74% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Maris-Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

(Get Rating)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments. The Acoustics Product segment provides acoustics products for smartphone and automotive, as well as wearables, tablets, and notebook markets. The Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics segment manufactures and sells haptic motors that are used in smartphones, smart watches, tablets, intelligent automobiles, smart glasses, game controllers, virtual reality/augmented reality (AR) controllers, and bone conduction headphones. This segment also offers precision mechanics comprising metal casing, bottom and parts for tablets, wearables, and notebooks products. The Optics Products segment provides plastic, front-view, surround-view, and occupant monitoring system and driver monitoring system vehicle lenses; camera modules; and voice coil motor and optical image stabilizer solutions. The MEMS Business segment offers MEMS microphone products for true wireless stereo earphones, smart speakers, tablets, and automotive markets. The company also offers research and development services; manufactures and sells tooling and precision components, electronic components, and related accessories; and provides electroplating services. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. has a strategic partnership with Dispelix for providing AR and mixed reality solutions. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.