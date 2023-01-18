MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $328.04 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.68 and a 200-day moving average of $261.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.