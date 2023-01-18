Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,734 ($21.16) per share, for a total transaction of £156.06 ($190.43).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.39), for a total transaction of £17,018.19 ($20,766.55).

On Friday, December 16th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.57) per share, for a total transaction of £144.36 ($176.16).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,724 ($21.04) per share, for a total transaction of £155.16 ($189.33).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,789 ($21.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,236.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,691.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,732.51. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,304 ($28.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.45%.

VCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.72) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

