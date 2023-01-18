Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.61. 481,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,424,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

