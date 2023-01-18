Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 22,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 24,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDNA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

