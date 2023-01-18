MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Shares Down 8%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 3,131,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,646,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £16.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

