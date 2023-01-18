MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,145,101 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,430,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 821,754 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,722,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

