Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average is $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

