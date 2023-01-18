Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

