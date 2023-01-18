Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 3,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

