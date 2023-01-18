Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

