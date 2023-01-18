Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,961.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 769,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $179,143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

