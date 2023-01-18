MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.46

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as high as $34.16. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 29,798 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,659 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.