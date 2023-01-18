Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.94 and last traded at C$15.75. Approximately 79,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 106,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$570.97 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.39.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

