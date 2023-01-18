MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.54

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.92. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 656,672 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
MoneyGram International Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.