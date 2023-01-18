Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.07. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MON. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 237.2% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 355,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 285.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 168,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 26.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 588,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $989,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

