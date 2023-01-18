Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

