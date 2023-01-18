Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 3.1%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.41 ($3.71) and last traded at €3.41 ($3.71). 2,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.52 ($3.83).

Multitude Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 million and a P/E ratio of 351.00.

Multitude Company Profile

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

