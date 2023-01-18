National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $73,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

