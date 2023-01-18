National Grid (LON:NG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,020 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($12.66) on Monday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £37.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,261.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,012.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,032.26.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

