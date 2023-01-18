National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Amundi grew its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in National Instruments by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,199,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $54.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,237 shares of company stock worth $223,071 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

